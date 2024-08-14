Rowdy sheeter hacked as retribution

Mangaluru: 35-year-old Sameer, also known as Kadappa Sameer, was violently murdered on Sunday night near Thokkottu Kallapu in Ullal in a brutal act of retribution. According to police investigations, the killing was carried out as an act of revenge for the 2018 murder of Target Ilyas. Authorities suspect that a group of four individuals, along with a relative of Ilyas, orchestrated the attack. Sameer, who had recently been released on bail after being jailed for a robbery case, was traveling with his mother and family members to his flat in Pumpwell when the incident occurred. The roots of this killing trace back to January 13, 2018, when Sameer, along with Dawood and six others, brutally murdered Ilyas, a notorious figure involved in extortion and threats under the alias “Target.”



The attack on Ilyas, who was sleeping in his flat in Mangaluru’s Kudroli area, was carried out after a falling out within the gang. Sameer and Dawood were identified as the main perpetrators of the crime. Following Ilyas’s death, his relative Farooq made an unsuccessful attempt on Sameer’s life, which was thwarted by Ullal police, who shot Farooq in the leg. Despite this, the animosity did not subside. In December 2023, Sameer was acquitted by a Mangaluru court in connection with Ilyas’s murder, reigniting the vendetta among Ilyas’s associates. The plot to kill Sameer reportedly gained momentum following this acquittal.

While incarcerated for a robbery attempt in June 2024, Sameer became the target of another attack inside Mangaluru jail on July 11. After his release on bail, Sameer flaunted his wealth on social media, posting videos of his new car.