Rs 29-crore development works for Ghati Subramanya Kshetra announced

Bengaluru: Minister for Transport and Muzrai, Ramalinga Reddy, announced comprehensive development works under the Ghati Subramanya Kshetra Development Authority. In the presence of Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, KH Muniyappa, administrative approval was granted for projects worth Rs29 crore aimed at enhancing the temple infrastructure and facilities for devotees.

The key works include the construction of a new Dasoha Bhavana at an estimated cost of Rs16 crore, concrete road development worth Rs1.96 crore, and the development of Ratha Beedi at a cost of Rs3.53 crore. Upgradation of Yatri Nivas has been approved at a cost of Rs1.62 crore, while a one-lakh litre capacity water tank will be built for Rs28 lakh. New toilet facilities amounting to Rs43 lakh will also be constructed as part of the improvements.

The Ghati Subramanyeshwara Swamy Brahmarathotsava for the year 2025–26 is scheduled for December 25, with special floral decorations and illuminated lighting arrangements planned for the occasion. To ensure smooth movement and convenience for devotees, arrangements will be made for drinking water, a regulated Q-line system, prasada distribution, temporary toilets, and expanded vehicle parking. From December 1, all vehicles arriving at the Kshetra will be allowed free entry as toll collection will be discontinued.

Special darshan facilities will be introduced for senior citizens, specially-abled devotees, pregnant women, and mothers with infants below one year of age. The annual Cattle Fair for 2025–26 will be held from December 10-18.

During this period, special lighting arrangements, drinking water for farmers and cattle, and the deployment of veterinary doctors to prevent the spread of diseases will be ensured. The temple administration will also provide food and refreshments to farmers participating in the fair.

The event was attended by Muzrai Department Commissioner Sharath, Bengaluru Rural Deputy Commissioner Basavaraju A.B., Executive Officer Dinesh, Additional Deputy Commissioner, members of the Development Authority, and other officials.