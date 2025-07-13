Russian woman and daughters rescued from perilous Gokarna cave

A rescue operation in the rugged Ramatirtha Hill area of Gokarna saved a Russian woman, Nina Kutina, and her two young daughters from a hazardous cave dwelling. The effort, led by the Gokarna police with support from multiple agencies, ensured the safety of the 40-year-old mother and her children, aged 6 years and 7 months and 4 years, amid concerns over wildlife and unstable terrain.

The situation came to light during a routine safety patrol by an inspector and his team, who discovered Nina and her daughters, Prema and Ama, residing in a cave prone to landslides and inhabited by snakes. Nina, who had traveled from Goa seeking a spiritual retreat in the forest, was unaware of the dangers.

Police, with assistance from women officers, convinced her to relocate, safely escorting the family down the hill. The trio was moved to an NGO ashram in Bankikodlu in Kumta under the supervision of Yogaratna Saraswati Swamiji, an 80-year-old woman spiritual leader, ensuring their immediate care.

Complications arose when Nina hesitated to provide accurate passport and visa details. A subsequent search, aided by forest officials, uncovered her documents, revealing an expired visa from April 17, 2017, triggering legal proceedings.

The Gokarna police along with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Bengaluru, are preparing to present Nina and her children at the FRRO’s Shantinagar office on July 14, accompanied by women officers, to facilitate their deportation to Russia.