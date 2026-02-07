Samsung certifies 2,000 youth to boost talent

Bengaluru: Consumer electronics brand Samsung on Friday said it has certified 2,000 students in Bengaluru under its flagship ‘Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC) programme’, as part of the company’s efforts to build a future-ready talent pool in Karnataka.

Under the Bengaluru initiative, students received industry-aligned, hands-on training in emerging technologies, with 1,100 students certified in Artificial Intelligence and 900 students in Coding & Programming, the company said in a release.

The programme focuses on strengthening employability by equipping learners with practical, job-relevant digital skills aligned with evolving industry requirements, it said.

Samsung Innovation Campus is currently operational across 10 states in India and is a core pillar of Samsung’s commitment to supporting the Government of India’s skilling vision. Building on this momentum, Samsung reaffirmed its intent to further scale its skilling interventions in Karnataka, contributing to its broader national goal of upskilling 20,000 students in future technologies, it added. Launched in India in 2022, Samsung Innovation Campus focuses on expanding access to future-tech education, particularly in underserved and semi-urban regions. The programme is implemented in collaboration with the Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI) through accredited training partners, the company said.

Nationally, the programme has recorded 45 per cent women participation, underscoring the company’s focus on inclusive and equitable skilling, it said, adding that “in addition to technical training, students receive soft-skills inputs and placement support to enhance workplace readiness.”