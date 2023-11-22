Savarkar portrait in Assembly hall

Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khadar has ruled out any plans to remove the portrait of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, which has been put up in the Assembly Hall of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.



Speaking to Hans India Khadar, he said that the leader of the opposition, R. Ashok has made a fleeting remark without any basis in fear of the removal of the portrait. “Speaker UT Khader has not confirmed nor denied the alleged plan to remove Savarkar's portrait from Suvarna Soudha. Dismissing the speculations, he mentioned that there was no such subject scheduled for discussion in the forthcoming assembly session.”

Khader emphasised the importance of constructive dialogue, saying, "Just talking based on speculations or presumptions doesn't send a good message. We are inclusive. We are positive, and we will work for the betterment and welfare of Karnataka, especially the downtrodden. The ruling party and the Opposition should work together. There should be a positive atmosphere in the assembly, and that duty I will do in any matter."

Earlier in the day The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that the Congress government in Karnataka is planning to remove the portrait of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar from the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi during the upcoming winter session of the state assembly.

Leader of Opposition R Ashok expressed his concerns, stating, "Savarkar was a freedom fighter. If they attempt to remove his portrait, we will stage massive protests."

It's worth noting that last year, the BJP faced opposition from the Congress when they installed Savarkar's portrait inside the assembly.

The winter session of the Legislative Assembly is scheduled to be held at the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi from December 4 to 15. The Assembly and Legislative Council will be in session for 10 days, excluding December 9 and 10, which fall on the weekend.