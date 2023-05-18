SC Bench clears Kambala

Mangaluru: In a landmark ruling, the Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court has delivered a verdict that allows full-scale Kambala competitions in the coastal region and Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu. This decision brings relief to the Kambala sport, which has faced uncertainty in recent years.

The Supreme Court’s Constitutional Bench dismissed petitions challenging the constitutionality of laws permitting Jallikattu, Kambala, and bullock cart racing in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. These cultural traditions are deeply rooted in the heritage of the people, and the Judiciary emphasized that they should not be viewed from a different perspective.

Comprised of Justices KM Joseph, Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy, and CT Ravikumar, the Constitutional Bench upheld the laws allowing Kambala and bullock cart races in Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Kambala, which has been embroiled in a legal battle since 2014 and was halted during 2016-17, led to significant protests in the undivided Dakshina Kannada district, generating widespread outrage. However, since the passing of the President’s Ordinance and the subsequent amendment of the Bill, all Kambala events have been running smoothly since 2017-18. The petitions filed by the Tamil Nadu Jallikattu Viruddapeta organization to revoke the Karnataka Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act-2017 (Second Amendment), which allows for Tulu Nadu Folk Sports Carpet, were consolidated and transferred to the Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court. The recent ruling by the Supreme Court’s Constitutional Bench has caused a stir among sports enthusiasts.

In recent times the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have instituted a Kambala Jockey training institute to train the Kambala Jockeys. The Academy also takes up recording the split second or photo finish of the races which has put the rustic folk sport onto a new plain. One of the Kambla Jockeys had recently created a sensation covering the 110 meters track in just 14 seconds.