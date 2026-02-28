SC grants bail to Vinay Kulkarni in Gowda murder case

In a significant development in the high-profile murder case of BJP leader Yogesh Gowda, the Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Dharwad Rural Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni, who has been in judicial custody at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison. The order paves the way for his release after months of legal battles.

Following the Supreme Court’s decision, Congress workers and supporters of Vinay Kulkarni celebrated in Dharwad. Supporters gathered in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office, raised slogans in his favour, and expressed relief over the court’s order. Kulkarni’s supporters termed the decision a victory for justice and expressed confidence in his eventual acquittal.

The case dates back to June 15, 2016, when Yogesh Gowda, a BJP leader, was murdered by unidentified assailants in Dharwad district. Initially investigated by local police, the case was later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which named Vinay Kulkarni as one of the accused and arrested him during the course of the probe.

Kulkarni was granted bail earlier by the Karnataka High Court. However, the CBI challenged the bail order before the Supreme Court, alleging that Kulkarni had violated bail conditions and attempted to influence witnesses. Taking note of these allegations, the Supreme Court cancelled his bail on June 6, 2025, and directed him to surrender before the trial court within a week. Following the order, Kulkarni surrendered and had been lodged in Parappana Agrahara prison since June 13, 2025.

Subsequently, Kulkarni filed fresh bail applications before the Special Court for MPs and MLAs and later before the Karnataka High Court, but both courts rejected his pleas. He then approached the Supreme Court again seeking bail.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the Supreme Court granted bail, offering relief to the Congress leader. Legal experts say the decision could influence the pace and dynamics of the ongoing trial.

The court is expected to impose conditions to ensure Kulkarni’s cooperation with the trial process and prevent any interference with witnesses.

The Yogesh Gowda murder case remains one of the most politically sensitive cases in Karnataka, involving leaders from both the BJP and Congress. With Kulkarni now set to be released on bail, attention will shift back to the trial proceedings, which are expected to continue in the designated special court.