SCDCC Bank Chairman Dr. M.N. Rajendra Kumar Honoured on 76th Birthday

Mangaluru : The 76th birthday of Dr M.N. Rajendra Kumar, Chairman of South Canara District Central Cooperative (SCDCC) Bank, was celebrated on Monday with a felicitation ceremony and distribution of benefits to eligible beneficiaries at the bank’s premises.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Rajendra Kumar emphasised his commitment to cooperative values, stating, "Humanity is the greatest identity. My inspiration has been the cooperative pioneer Molahalli Shivarao, and my aim has always been to guide young minds. Unlike other banks that focus on recoveries, SCDCC Bank has maintained a 100% repayment rate over the past 29 years. True microfinance has not caused distress to borrowers, and the state government must pay attention to how microfinance loans are disbursed by external agencies. Not a single farmer in our district has taken his own life due to financial distress. What matters is not age, but how one serves society."

Udupi MP Kota Srinivas Poojary lauded Dr. Rajendra Kumar’s leadership, remarking that he has successfully upheld the ideals of cooperative stalwart Karnad Sadashiva Rao. He also highlighted SCDCC Bank’s achievement of issuing the highest number of Kisan Credit Cards in the country and its efforts in empowering women through self-help groups.

Former MP Nalin Kumar Kateel commended Dr. Rajendra Kumar’s contributions across cooperative, religious, educational, and entrepreneurial sectors, wishing him a long and impactful journey ahead.

During the event, Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal and his team were felicitated for their successful handling of the Kotekar bank heist case.

Several dignitaries, including Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna, Mangaluru North MLA Dr. Bharat Shetty, educationist Kanachuru Monu, and other cooperative leaders, attended the event. The programme was coordinated by bank director I.K. Deviprasad Shetty, with Rajesh serving as the master of ceremonies.