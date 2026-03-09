Scorching heat grips Raichur as mercury may hit 46°C

Intensesummer heat has begun affecting daily life in Raichur district much earlier than usual, with temperatures steadily rising since the beginning of March. Residents across the district and other parts of the Kalyana Karnataka region are already experiencing severe heat conditions, raising concerns that this year’s summer could be harsher than the previous one.

Although summer generally peaks during April and May, unusually high temperatures are being recorded in Raichur as early as March. Weather experts warn that the district may witness temperatures ranging between 45 and 46 degrees Celsius during the peak summer months.

Officials from the meteorology department of the University of Agricultural Sciences Raichur have indicated that the coming two months are likely to witness predominantly hot and dry weather conditions. They estimate that the temperature may cross 45°C on several occasions during the season, which could lead to heat-related health concerns.

The rising heat has already begun to affect daily routines in the city. Movement on major roads during the afternoon hours has reduced considerably, with many residents preferring to stay indoors to avoid the scorching sun. Even in busy commercial areas, the usual crowds appear thinner during the hottest part of the day.

Outdoor workers are among the worst affected by the rising temperatures. Daily wage labourers, street vendors and construction workers who depend on outdoor jobs are facing significant difficulties due to prolonged exposure to the sun. Many workers have started adjusting their work schedules, choosing to work early in the morning or later in the evening to avoid the peak afternoon heat.

Agriculture officials have also advised farmers to avoid working in fields during midday hours. They recommend completing farm activities either early in the morning or during the evening. Farmers have also been advised not to leave livestock exposed to direct sunlight for long durations during peak heat hours.

The intense heat has also changed everyday habits among residents. Many people can be seen wearing caps or wrapping cloth around their heads while stepping outside to protect themselves from the sun. Consumption of cold beverages such as water, buttermilk and fruit juices has increased significantly across the district.