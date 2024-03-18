'Send Modi's ambassadors to Delhi from all 28 seats', PM appeals to Karnataka voters

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appealed to the people of Karnataka to ensure victory for all candidates of the BJP -- calling them "Modi's development ambassadors", in the state's 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the upcoming general elections, and send them to Delhi.

Addressing a massive gathering in Shivamogga, PM Modi said: "You (referring to the people) must ensure victory of BJP-NDA candidates in all 28 Lok Sabha seats of Karnataka... 'June 4 ko 400 par' (On June 4, we will cross 400 seats). For this mission, results from Karnataka are important. Why are we talking about crossing 400 seats? It is for the developed Bharat, and Karnataka. It is to abolish poverty and terror."

PM Modi said that the people have seen the work of the BJP in the last 10 years.

"Our first priority was development, welfare of the poor and empowerment of Bharat. On the other hand, the Congress has no development agenda. To cover that up, the party is coming up with lies. The party is coming up with bigger lies and after that, many more lies. And, when they are caught, they will put them on others," PM Modi said.

Further criticising the grand old party, PM Modi: "The intention of Congress was not the welfare of the people. The objective was to loot people. When the Congress got an opportunity in Karnataka, it turned the state into an ATM. The loot is so much that they don't have money to run the government."

Criticising the Congress-led government in Karnataka, the Prime Minister, during his speech, said that in Karnataka, "there is one awaiting the position of CM, there is another future CM aspirant, there is a shadow CM and there are super CMs".

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Shakti' remark during his speech on Sunday at INDIA bloc's Mumbai rally, PM Modi said: "I am a worshipper of Shakti. INDIA bloc leaders led by Congress have spoken about destroying Shakti at Shivaji Park. You can understand how much it would have saddened the soul of late Bal Thackeray.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji was a worshipper of Shakti. They have announced the destruction of Shakti in Shivaji Park. The women of this nation are reflections of Shakti. Hence, Nari Shakti is given primary consideration in all our programmes," PM Modi said.

"After Independence, no government gave emphasis on women empowerment like ours did. That is why when we reached the lunar south pole, the touchdown point was named as Shiv Shakti point. This Shakti gave me strength in my public life. Crores of people are worshippers of Shakti. The INDIA bloc wants to suppress this Shakti.

"They hate to see Bharat Mata getting stronger, and the empowerment of Indian women. The war declared on Shakti is the war against sisters, daughters and mothers. It is war against Maa Bharati," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister further said that "the INDIA bloc will get to know what happens for planning for 'Nari Shakti Vinaash' on June 4".

"The Congress will go to any extent for power. It had divided the country. The Congress, with the mindset of breaking the country up, is openly indulging in dividing it.

"A Congress MP from Karnataka calls for dividing India. Instead of throwing him out, they are standing behind him. This divisive mind set is destructive. The rights of the poor are taken away. The Congress has always kept the poor away from basic amenities," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further said that "25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty. 75 lakh people have availed health care services from Ayushman Bharat Yojana, 40 lakh women have got free gas connections while nine lakh families have got houses under PM Awas Yojana. The beneficiaries are mostly from SC, ST and OBC communities".

PM Modi said that today, the world is talking about infrastructure growth and other developments taking place in India.

"In the next five years, India will become the third-largest economy. There will be 100 per cent reach of Garib Kalyan Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana and ample opportunities for the youth," he said.

PM Modi also made special mention of former Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa's contribution to the BJP.

"During the Jan Sangh period, Yediyurappa dedicated his life to the party. This (Shivamogga) is his karmabhoomi," the Prime Minister said.