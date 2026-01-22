Senior motor vehicle inspector suspended for issuing ‘irregular’ FCs

Acting on the directions of Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy, the Transport Department Commissioner has ordered the suspension of Nissar Ahmed, Senior Motor Vehicle Inspector, for dereliction of duty and alleged irregularities in issuing Fitness Certificates to vehicles registered in Gujarat.

According to official sources, the e-Detection team of the Gujarat State Transport Department, while scrutinising data available on the Vehicle e-Detection Portal, found that 41 vehicles were issued Fitness Certificates (Form 38(A)) by RTO offices in Karnataka.

However, records revealed that on the very same day the fitness certificates were issued, the vehicles had passed through toll plazas in Gujarat, indicating that the vehicles were not physically present in Karnataka for inspection.

The Gujarat Transport Commissioner’s Office, Gandhinagar, communicated these findings to the Karnataka Transport Department, stating that the Fitness Certificates were approved by Nissar Ahmed.

As soon as the matter came to the notice of the Transport and Muzrai Minister, he directed the Transport Commissioner to initiate immediate action. Subsequently, the Commissioner sought a detailed report from the Joint Transport Commissioner, Bengaluru City Division.

The inquiry report confirmed through the VAHAN 4.0 software that Nissar Ahmed, posted at the Regional Transport Office, Bengaluru (Central), had renewed Fitness Certificates in Form 38(A) for the said vehicles.

It was also verified that all 41 vehicles were in Gujarat on the date of inspection, as evidenced by toll plaza data.

The findings clearly indicated that the vehicles were approved without physical inspection, amounting to a violation of the Motor Vehicles Act and Rules. The Commissioner noted that approving fitness certificates without conducting mandatory physical verification constitutes serious misconduct and negligence of duty.

In view of these lapses, the Transport Commissioner has ordered the suspension of Nissar Ahmed from service with immediate effect, pending further disciplinary proceedings.