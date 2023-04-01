Septuagenarian with liver cancer undergoes complex liver transplant 

Bengaluru: A 73-year-old patient got a new lease of life, after a team of medical experts at Trustwell Hospital, Bangalore performed a complex liver transplant surgery. He was suffering from liver cancer with underlying liver cirrhosis. With no other option other than liver transplant, the team of Transplant Surgeons, Transplant Anaesthetists & Intensivists performed a complex liver transplant to bring the patient back to life.

After experiencing some health discomfort, Yogesh (Name changed), from Mumbai, first presented to Senior Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist, who immediately referred him to Transarterial Chemo-embolisation- a procedure which will halt liver cancer progression. But for a complete cure of this disease, he had to undergo liver transplantation as a high priority. The patient was also suffering from diabetes for a long time. Apart from this, he had undergone coronary angiography with stent placement previously. All these factors made his liver transplant procedure to be highly challenging.

The surgery was performed during the early morning hours on 7 March 2023. The team completed the surgery in 6 hours. After the transplant surgery, the patient was monitored in the Transplant ICU, and given nutritional management and the best physiotherapy care. He was discharged within 6 days in stable condition.

The medical experts who made this surgery a success, include, Dr.RaviMohanka, Dr Sunil Shenvi, Dr.Manish Joshi, Dr.Mitual, Dr.Madhavi, Dr.Ameya and Dr.N S Chandrashekhar. The team received excellent support from Nurses and Transplant ICU staff (post-surgery) to avoid any risk of infections during surgery and throughout the recovery stage.

"We are thrilled to have been able to perform this successful liver transplantation surgery on our patient," said Dr HV Madhusudan, Chairman and MD of Trustwell Hospitals. "This is a testament to the skill and dedication of our surgical team, who work tirelessly to provide the best possible care to our patients. We are very proud of this achievement and look forward to continuing to provide the highest level of care to all of our patients."

Liver transplantation is a life-saving procedure that can provide patients with a new lease on life. It requires a highly skilled and dedicated team of medical professionals to ensure a successful outcome, and the team at Trustwell Hospitals has demonstrated that they are up to the task.