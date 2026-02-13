Seven killed in serial crash near Hoskote

Bengaluru : Seven persons lost their lives in a horrific road accident near M. Satyavara village in Hoskote taluk of Bangalore Rural district on Friday morning, raising fresh concerns over speeding on the Hoskote–Dabaspete National Highway.

According to police, the accident involved a canter truck, a motorcycle and an XUV car. The sequence of events began when the XUV, allegedly travelling at high speed, rammed into a bike ahead of it. The force of the collision threw the bike rider onto the road, resulting in his instant death. The car then reportedly lost control and crashed into a canter vehicle, leading to severe damage.

Six occupants travelling in the XUV car died on the spot due to the impact, taking the total death toll to seven. Police said that most of the deceased were from Kothanur in Bengaluru and were believed to be travelling together at the time of the accident.

Local residents alerted authorities immediately after the crash. Police and emergency teams arrived at the scene, shifted the injured and deceased, and initiated traffic regulation measures. Vehicular movement on the highway was affected for a considerable period.

Officials stated that prima facie evidence points to overspeeding as the main cause. However, they added that a detailed probe, including examination of CCTV footage and vehicle conditions, will determine the exact cause.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is in progress.