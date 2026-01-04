Sharavathi project oustees must be prioritised over Kogilu encroachers

Shivamogga: Senior BJP leader and MLA Araga Jnanendra here on Saturday urged the government to prioritise the rehabilitation of Sharavathi reservoir project-affected families before allotting government housing to alleged encroachers in Bengaluru’s Kogilu village.

Addressing a press conference here, Jnanendra said families displaced by the Sharavathi hydroelectric project had sacrificed their land and homes over six decades ago in the interest of the state’s development, but were still awaiting land titles and ownership documents.

“These families did not give up their land voluntarily. The government itself acquired their properties for the Linganamakki hydroelectric project and relocated them to forest areas. Even today, many of them live without basic land rights,” he said.

He alleged that while thousands of Sharavathi project-affected families had been denied rightful rehabilitation, the government was now planning to provide flats to people who had allegedly settled illegally in Kogilu.

Treating encroachers as victims while ignoring genuine displaced families is unacceptable,” he said.

Jnanendra also pointed out that although a joint land survey was conducted following Supreme Court directions, nearly 2,000 families cultivating land with valid records were excluded.

He warned that continued administrative delay could postpone submission of the final beneficiaries’ list to the state government by another three to four months.

