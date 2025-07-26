Shepherd assaulted by factory security staff for taking sheep to lake

Koppal: Tension prevailed near the district headquarters on Friday after a shepherd was allegedly assaulted by security staff of the Baldota Company for taking his sheep to drink water from the Basapura lake, which falls within the company’s compound area earmarked for its steel plant expansion.

The Basapura lake, which locals claim is a public water source, has become the centre of protests. Just two days ago, the Koppal Bachao Jana Andolana Samiti held a demonstration demanding that the lake be freed for public access and that cattle and livestock be allowed to drink water there.

During that protest, villagers had driven their sheep into the factory premises as a mark of protest, following which nine activists were booked by the police. On Friday morning, as part of the ongoing agitation, Devappa Halhalli, a shepherd from Basapura village, took his sheep to the lake for water when the company’s security personnel allegedly attacked him.