Shimoga airport will be named after Yeddyurappa, declares CM Basavaraja Bommai

Shivamogga: State Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai said that the state government has recommended to union government to name Shimoga Airport as B S Yeddyurappa Airport.

He was speaking after inaugurating various development works at Shivamogga assembly constituency on Wednesday. He said that the state cabinet has already approved naming of airport in name of Yeddyurappa and would send a proposal to union government soon . He said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate the airport on February 27 and said that Shimoga is the fastest growing and developing city of the future in the state after Bengaluru.

'There is a huge difference between Shimoga before 2006 and today's Shimoga, as we are seeing ovevrall development in the district. Today works costing more than Rs 1000 crore are being inaugurated' the CM declared. He said government is providing houses to poor under housing schemes, giving rights to slum dwellers,providing education, roads, drinking water, urban development, technology and so on, many meritorious works have been made possible by the civic leaders. Bommai said that the airport work has been completed in Shimoga in just 18 months and due to the airport, the district will develop in all sectors including educational, professional, economic and tourism.

The government is committed to providing a permanent solution to the rehabilitation of the Sharavati flood victims. In this regard, the survey work has already been completed and a report will be submitted to the Centre. Action will be taken to provide permanent relief to the refugees after obtaining the permission of the central government. The central government has allocated Rs. 500 crore and work would be taken up soon. He said prime minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate Millet Festival on February 27.

He opined that development is a continuous process and the sectors of educational, occupational, tourism should be developed on priority basis. Slum dwellers of seven slums have been given rights. About 3000 poor houses are being given title deeds under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Assistance for construction of community buildings, drainage and drinking water scheme, children education, construction of classrooms have been done. He said that former minister K S Eshwarappa and B S Yeddyurappa pivotal in developing Shimoga district done things 'first'.

He informed that a meeting of all representatives will be held in Bengaluru next week to resolve the Vishveshwaraiah Iron and Steel limited (VISL) issue and a proposal will be submitted to the Centre for the continuation of this factory. The CM promised that a good company would undertake this and try to provide security to the employees. The Chief Minister handed over 288 completed houses out of 3000 houses being constructed under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation and State Government Housing Schemes in Govindpur on the outskirts of the city and distributed final allotment letters to 700 beneficiaries.

The chief minister also inaugurated two lakes constructed at a cost of Rs 3.48 crore in Shimoga city. concrete road constructed at cost of rs 25.30 crore , smart city project of rs 1.74 crore. Sewerage and Sewage Treatment Plant constructed at a cost of Rs 58 crore, Shimoga Government Ayurvedic Medical College building constructed at cost of Rs 15.41 crore. Inauguration of several development works

The CM laid foundation stone for road, box sewer, community building and other development works in various models. K.S.Eshwarappa, the legislator, delivered introductory address.. Urban Development Minister B.A. Basavaraja, District In-charge Minister Narayana Gowda, Home Minister Araga Gyanendra, Lok Sabha Member B.Y. Raghavendra, former CM B.S. Yeddyurappa, MLA K.B. Ashoka Naik, Ayanur Manjunatha, Bharti Shetty, D.S. Arun, Municipal Corporation Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy commissioner S. Selvamani, Superintendent of Police Mithun Kumar and other dignitaries were present.