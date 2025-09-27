  • Menu
Shirapur model rainwater harvesting project to boost groundwater in Kalyana Karnataka

The Karnataka government is considering implementing the Shirapur Model of water conservation in Kalyana Karnataka districts to enhance groundwater...

The Karnataka government is considering implementing the Shirapur Model of water conservation in Kalyana Karnataka districts to enhance groundwater levels and improve water availability, Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology N S Boseraju announced.

The project will be a joint initiative of the Minor Irrigation Department and the Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board (KKRDB). Minister Boseraju, accompanied by Planning Board Vice-Chairman B. R. Patil and senior officials, recently visited Shirapur village in Dhule district, Maharashtra, to study the model, which has transformed the drought-prone region into fertile farmland.

The Shirapur Model relies on rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge through scientific development of streams and construction of check dams. The project curbs runoff, boosts groundwater levels, and ensures long-term water sustainability.

