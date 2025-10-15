Shiv Sena invites Yatnal to join party, signals possible Hindutva alliance

The political landscape in Karnataka is heating up with reports that the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) has extended an open invitation to expelled BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who is said to be preparing to launch a new Hindutva-based political party.

Speaking to a media, Siddalinga Swamiji, the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction)’s Karnataka state president, confirmed the outreach, saying, “If Yatnal decides to join the Shiv Sena, we will roll out the red carpet for him. If he is committed to the Hindutva cause, we are ready to work together.”

Swamiji added that he had shared the stage with Yatnal during a recent event in Afzalpur, though no election-related discussions took place at that time. “Our ultimate goal is to establish a Hindutva-driven government. There is still time before the next election, and we are open to further discussions on political alignment,” he said.

He also clarified that just as the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra operates within the NDA alliance, the party’s activities in Karnataka would also be guided by directives from the central leadership.

Accusing the Congress government in Karnataka of being “anti-Hindu,” Swamiji asserted that his party would take all necessary steps to “unite Hindu votes and bring down the current government.”

The developments have sparked speculation about a new Hindutva front taking shape in Karnataka politics.Since his expulsion from the BJP, Yatnal has been increasingly active in the political scene. During the recent Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, he toured several districts across northern Karnataka, drawing large gatherings of Hindu supporters.

His efforts to mobilise Hindu activists have reportedly gained significant momentum, and now, with the Shiv Sena extending an offer to join hands, political observers are closely watching whether this marks the beginning of a new saffron alliance in the state.