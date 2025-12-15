‘Vaktha’ proves to be a lifetime experience for participants

Hyderabad: The participants who attended the 113th batch of Vaktha, jointly organised by Hmtv and Kaushalya School of Life Skills in Jubilee Hills on 13 and 14 December, found the training worth attending. They described the two-day training session as an 'awesome' experience that ensured a complete transformation from commoner to orator.

While expressing satisfaction at the end of the programme, they termed the training a life-time experience that will transform them into good public speakers. They felt a complete change in their attitude and body language within the two days.

The faculty of the programme, D Bal Reddy, gave important tips and techniques related to public speaking, while adeptly covering the dos and don’ts of oratory. He explained to them how a good speaker controls the mood of the audience. He also explained that maintaining one's posture while delivering a speech and communicating in a public place was a crucial part of oratory skills. Later, Reddy also presented certificates to all the participants.

While providing feedback on the training, the participants felt that this well-organised programme was astonishingly easy to grasp due to the suitable examples provided. S Sandeep Reddy from Gahtkesar said the efforts put in by the faculty team were worthwhile, as each and every aspect was duly explained, besides making participants introspect about the real purpose of life and their individual contribution towards society. “I learned a lot in this skill development programme which can be useful lifelong.”

L Santosha from Rangareddy regretted not attending the two-day training earlier, stating it would have changed her life completely. Following the training, she can now speak without any hesitation. K Anurudh Reddy, a student from Hyderabad, said he would be shedding all his weaknesses and would be a changed man, inspired to speak with people and in public. Mod Aseef from Sangareddy felt that he would have no qualms in holding a microphone, as he felt much more confident after attending Vaktha and thanked Bal Reddy for explaining the tips and techniques face expressions, postures, and how to attract the audience. Venkateshwalru, from Prakasam, vowed to practise the tips provided during the two-day training session, feeling the programme provided him with a much-needed boost to morale that would bring a great deal of change to his life.