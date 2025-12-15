I&PR Dept hailed for introducing poet Ande Sri to the world

Hyderabad: Retired IAS officer and former Special Commissioner of the Information and Public Relations Department, G N Phani Kumar, revealed that it was the Information Department that introduced the people’s poet Ande Sri to the world. The annual get-together of retired employees of the Information and Public Relations Department (TS & AP) was held on Sunday.

Phani Kumar attended the event as the chief guest, while retired directors Kismat Kumar, Subhash Goud, Satya Rao, Srinivas, Pramod Rao, and a large number of retired officers and employees were also present. On this occasion, Phani Kumar said that although Ande Sri was already a renowned poet, it was the Information Department that introduced him to a wider audience by commissioning him to write songs in 2001. He recalled that Ande Sri wrote many inspiring songs for the Mahila Janmabhoomi programme held in 2001, following an invitation from their department. However, Ande Sri clearly stated at the time that he would not write anything against or disparaging of Telangana.

Phani Kumar stated that the Information and Public Relations Department is unique among all government departments, noting that it is only in this department that one can find officers and staff who work diligently and voluntarily to successfully organise even the most complex mega-events at a very low cost. He said that the Information Department is the only department that feels a sense of ownership over any positive outcome generated in any other department, and that it works directly with the Chief Minister and other VVIPs.

He further stated that the Information Department works on par with the Intelligence Department and, acting as the eyes and ears of the government, will always have priority within the government. However, he opined that performing the duties of a Public Relations Officer (PRO) is not an easy task, and that no matter how well the work is done, “no one will praise it as outstanding.”

During the event, retired officers and employees who had completed 75 years of age were felicitated. A speech on legal matters, special classes on yoga and health, and cultural programmes were also organised.