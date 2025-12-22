Shivakumar launches track from ‘Vrusshabha’, creates buzz for upcoming movie release

Bengaluru: Ina grand event held in Bengaluru, the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, D K Shivakumar, launched the new romantic song from the highly anticipated pan-Indian film Vrusshabha. Titled ‘Sona Sona’, the love song features actors Samarjit Lankesh and Nayan Sarika in lead roles within the track.

Composed by acclaimed music director Sam C S, the song promises to captivate audiences with its melodic charm. The Hindi and Malayalam versions have been launched.

Vrusshabha, starring superstar Mohanlal in the central role, is set for a worldwide theatrical release on Thursday, December 25 coinciding with Christmas. The film has been shot simultaneously in Malayalam and Telugu, with dubbed versions planned for release in Hindi and Kannada to ensure a truly pan-Indian appeal.

The ensemble cast includes Samarjit Lankesh, Ragini Dwivedi, Nayan Sarika, Ajay, and Neha Saxena, supported by a strong supporting lineup. Directed by Nanda Kishore, the film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, CK Padma Kumar, Varun Mathur, Saurabh Mishra, K Kumar, Abishek S Vyas, Praveer Singh, Vishal Gurnani, and Juhi Parekh Mehta. It is co-produced by Vimal Lahoti and presented by Connekkt Media and Balaji Telefilms in association with Abishek S Vyas Studios.

With the hashtag #Vrusshabha trending on X, the launch by D K Shivakumar adds significant regional buzz ahead of the film’s Christmas showdown at the box office.