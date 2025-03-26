Shivamogga farmers protest against railway project compensation delays

Shivamogga: Farmers who provided land for the Shivamogga-Shikaripura-Ranebennur railway project have expressed frustration over the authorities’ failure to provide adequate compensation. In protest, these farmers have halted ongoing railway construction, demanding that they receive appropriate redress for their land. The railway project was initiated 15 years ago, and construction has continued to this day.

The farmers in the region have given up hundreds of acres of land for the railway project, which is being acquired through the Karnataka State Industrial Area Development Board. However, locals accuse officials of failing to offer adequate compensation to those who have lost land. The farmers have declared that they will not allow the railway work to proceed until they receive proper compensation.

Farmers from Koteganguru and Sidlipura have been vocal, asserting that they deserve compensation for the land they lost, especially since railway tracks have already been laid through their properties. The railway department has planned further construction adjacent to this land. The farmers allege that officials misrepresented the amount of land acquired, claiming that only a minimal amount was taken when more was actually appropriated. Historically, these farmers had previously surrendered land for a meter-gauge railway line that connected Shivamogga to Talaguppa before Independence. When the rail line was upgraded to broad gauge in 2011, farmers were assured of compensation but received none after construction finished. Now, the railway authorities are surveying the land yet again, designating it as railway property without proper documentation.

Farmers are voicing their grievances, stating that the compensation rate set by the department—37 lakh rupees per acre—falls significantly short of the market value, which exceeds one crore per acre in the region. They have vowed to continue their protest until fair compensation is provided.

Prashanth, a farmer from Sidlipura, highlighted discrepancies in the compensation process, pointing out that while they had received limited compensation for previous land acquisitions, additional demands were being made without proper redress. Similarly, farmer Dharani Kumar stated that despite previously surrendering land, they are being asked for more without adequate compensation being offered.

In response to the protests, Nazma, the District Land Acquisition Officer for the railway project, claimed that appropriate compensation had been provided to all farmers. She suggested that those who feel inadequately compensated could seek remedy through the courts and stated that the authorities are open to further discussions with the farmers. As tensions mount, the situation remains unresolved, with farmers standing firm in their demand for fair compensation and authorities asserting that they are receptive to dialogue.