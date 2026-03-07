Siddaramaiah announces major allocations for Bengaluru in Budget

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who presented a record State Budget for 2026–27, announced a series of major initiatives aimed at accelerating the development of Bengaluru. The budget includes a total allocation of ₹7,000 crore for the city, supporting the ‘Brand Bengaluru’ vision championed by Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D. K. Shivakumar.

Several ambitious projects have been proposed to improve the city’s infrastructure, including roads, pedestrian facilities and traffic management systems. As part of the plan, ward-level road development works will be undertaken across five municipal corporations in Bengaluru at a cost of ₹1,233 crore.

The government has also announced white-topping of 158 kilometres of roads in the city at an estimated cost of ₹1,700 crore. In addition, ₹1,936 crore has been earmarked for the development of major and sub-arterial roads to strengthen the city’s road network.

To address traffic congestion, the government has allocated ₹450 crore for the development of the Outer Ring Road stretch from Silk Board Junction to KR Puram Metro Station. Another ₹273 crore has been set aside for the upgrading of stormwater drains and development of lakes across the city.

Over the next three years, the government plans to undertake white-topping of more than 450 kilometres of roads in Bengaluru with an estimated investment of ₹3,000 crore.

The budget also focuses on improving pedestrian infrastructure, with plans to upgrade 500 kilometres of footpaths across the city. To further enhance commuter safety and ease movement, the government has decided to construct 100 skywalks at key locations.

Efforts to improve the city’s aesthetics have also been included, with 175 major junctions set to be modernised under the proposed plans. In addition, the government has announced the establishment of a leopard rehabilitation centre at Bannerghatta National Park at a cost of ₹5 crore to rehabilitate captured leopards from residential areas around Bengaluru. A cultural and ecological initiative has also been proposed with the creation of the Basavanna Biological Park across 153 acres at Madappanahalli.

Overall, the budget allocations are expected to significantly strengthen the ‘Brand Bengaluru’ initiative and accelerate infrastructure and urban development in the State capital.