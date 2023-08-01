Siddaramaiah in city Rejects SIT Probe in Udupi College Washroom Video Incident

Mangaluru: The Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah addressed the media at the Mangaluru International Airport during his visit to Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts to assess the damage caused by July's heavy rains. The CM shed light on the recent Udupi college washroom video incident, stating that the police have already initiated a suo motu case to investigate the matter. He further declared that there would be no requirement for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe.

Siddaramaiah emphasized that a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) is currently handling the investigation into the college washroom video case and urged for its conclusion before further discussions. He referred to the National Women's Commission representative's claim that no hidden camera was found in the washroom and indicated that the findings of the investigation would determine the course of action.

In response to concerns regarding moral policing cases in the district, the CM asserted a strict stance, stating that anyone engaged in such activities would face severe consequences. He assured that there would be no tolerance for individuals taking the law into their own hands and had directed the police department to act without leniency.

On the topic of the Soujanya case, which was previously handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and is currently in court, Siddaramaiah mentioned that the parents of the victim have appealed for a re-investigation.

The CM also issued a warning against the spread of rumours on social media, asserting that strict action would be taken against those responsible. He clarified that while constructive criticism would not be met with retribution, the dissemination of false information would not be tolerated.

Touching upon the ongoing SIT investigation into the alleged Bitcoin scam, Siddaramaiah affirmed that the investigating authorities must be allowed to work independently, underscoring that the government had provided them with the necessary freedom.

In the same context, Dinesh Gundu Rao, the district in-charge minister for Dakshina Kannada, spoke out against unlawful activities and moral policing incidents in the region. He expressed concern over the impact of such incidents on students' safety, with many reportedly expressing fear about attending Mangaluru for studies. Rao urged students not to be deterred and asserted that strict action would be taken against those involved in such criminal activities.

Additionally, Rao pointed out that these incidents seemed to be orchestrated to tarnish the image of the Congress government and alleged that communal forces were involved. He accused the BJP of supporting individuals engaged in criminal activities and expressed a strong desire for communal harmony in Dakshina Kannada, calling for cooperation from all to ensure peace in the district.