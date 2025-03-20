Siddaramaiah’s Love for Helicopter Rides Costs Dearly

Bengaluru : Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s frequent helicopter trips have become a flashpoint in the state, with official records showing they’ve cost taxpayers more than Rs. 31 crore over the past two years. This hefty price tag has ignited widespread anger and raised questions about whether the state’s money is being spent wisely, especially as many residents struggle with rising costs and unmet needs.

Government documents, recently presented in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, reveal that Siddaramaiah’s helicopter travel cost Rs. 12.65 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal year and jumped to Rs. 19.35 crore in 2024-25, up to January 15, 2025. These expenses cover trips across the state, including short flights to places like Mysuru, a journey that could be made by road in just a few hours but reportedly cost Rs. 10.85 lakh for a single helicopter ride.

The BJP has seized on these figures, accusing the Congress-led government of wasting public money. BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar posted on social media, criticising the spending and saying, “There’s no money for farmers, roads, or development, but plenty for the chief minister’s helicopter trips.” His comments have fuelled a heated political debate.

The controversy gained even more attention through a cartoon shared on social media by a user on March 20, 2025. Created by Political Kida, the image shows Siddaramaiah comfortably seated in a helicopter, flying above ordinary citizens burdened by debt and rising prices for essentials like fuel and cooking gas. The cartoon’s bold headline “CM Siddaramaiah’s helicopter rides cost taxpayers over ₹31 crore!” has struck a chord, sparking widespread discussion.

Siddaramaiah’s office has not yet responded in detail, but officials argue the helicopter trips are necessary. They say the chief minister’s busy schedule including visiting rural areas, and attending events requires fast travel that roads can’t provide. They also point out that security concerns make air travel essential for his safety.

However, critics argue these explanations don’t hold up when the state is short on funds for critical needs, like helping farmers or fixing roads. Some trips, like the short hop to Mysuru, seem unnecessary when a car could do the job at a fraction of the cost.

Karnataka, home to tech hubs like Bengaluru and agricultural regions in the countryside, is dealing with its own set of problems. Farmers are upset about delayed aid and insufficient support, while families across the state feel the pinch of higher prices for basics like food, milk, electricity and fuel. Against this backdrop, spending dozens of crores on helicopter rides for one person looks out of touch to many.

Opponents say the Rs. 31 crore could have gone toward building new roads, supporting farmers with seeds and water, or helping communities hit by drought. Instead, the money has gone to what some call a luxury the state can’t afford.

As public frustration grows, groups and opposition parties are demanding more openness about how government money is spent, especially on officials like Siddaramaiah. Activists say people have a right to know every detail of these costs, and some are calling for laws to ensure better oversight.