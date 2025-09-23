SIMS Tumakuru Performs First Ceramic Knee Implant Surgery

Tumakuru: Shridevi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Hospital here has performed the city’s first ceramic total knee arthroplasty, marking a significant advancement in orthopaedic care in the region. The procedure was carried out by Dr. Harsha G. R. and his team from the Department of Orthopaedics.

The hospital said the use of ceramic implants places Tumakuru on the map for advanced joint replacement options, offering patients access to next-generation prostheses at affordable rates.

Ceramic knee implants are considered to have advantages over traditional metal implants. According to specialists, they are highly biocompatible, reducing the chances of inflammation and allergic reactions, particularly in patients sensitive to metals. The ceramic surface is also smoother and more resistant to scratches, which minimises wear and extends the implant’s lifespan, potentially improving joint comfort and mobility.

Shridevi Institute has positioned itself as a centre that combines affordability with advanced medical technology. Hospital authorities said their focus is on ensuring that modern joint replacement procedures are accessible to a wider section of the population through cost-effective packages.

The institute also offers expertise in minimally invasive procedures and personalised patient care. Officials noted that ceramic knee replacements are now available for patients suffering from chronic knee pain or arthritis who may benefit from this technology.

Consultations, evaluation, and surgical options are available through the hospital’s orthopaedic department. Authorities said that the aim is not only to improve clinical outcomes but also to reduce complications and recovery time for patients undergoing knee replacement.

By introducing ceramic knee arthroplasty, Shridevi Institute has reinforced Tumakuru’s reputation as a hub for innovative and patient-focused healthcare, bringing advanced orthopaedic solutions within reach for patients across Karnataka.