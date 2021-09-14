Smart Stores opens in 5 new locations, plans 100+ stores in South India

Bengaluru: StoreKing, a rural retail leader in India, is bringing its unique model of Smart Stores to small-town retailing in Karnataka. The store has been opened in five new locations and hopes to open more than 100 such stores in South India by year-end.



The retail chain has launched in Kadur, Kolar, Hassan, Chittoor, and Gokarna intending to bring the experience of high-end supermarket experience to rural customers. The stores will also serve as a one-stop destination for customer's financial needs such as loans/EMI, bill payment, insurance premiums, banking/ATM facilities. The stores will be operational from 8 am to 8 pm. "We have developed a unique business model backed by the supply chain to empower entrepreneurs in rural markets to set up retail businesses," said Sridhar Gundaiah, Founder, StoreKing. The Smart Stores will also educate local store owners on modern-day retail practices. They will also conduct workshops for local customers on safe digital practices.