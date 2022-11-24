Solar power plant commissioned to reduce carbon footprint

Bengaluru: In an effort to conserve energy and promote green initiatives towards sustainable healthcare and decreased carbon footprint, HCG, one of the largest cancer care hospital chains in India, has installed a 2.25MW Solar Power Plant in Karnataka's Jagaluru Village, situated in the Davangere district. The newly installed power plant is spread across 7.2 acres of land.

The project is HCG's contribution towards improving environmental and social factors through energy optimization and an attempt to achieve zero emissions. As a phase 1 initiative solar power project is implemented at HCG's flagship center in Bengaluru KR Road and HCG Suchirayu Hospital in Hubli.

Optimizing energy usage to the fullest, the solar power plant is expected to generate power worth 1040 lakh units over a period of 25 years and reduce carbon emissions by as much as 76,200 metric tons. Furthermore, it will result in average annual savings of up to Rs 4.2 crore. In the future, as a part of Phase 2, HCG intends to implement this initiative across all its centers in other regions.

Speaking on the energy conservation initiative Dr. B S Ajaikumar, Executive Chairman, Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd said "Maintaining our planet's ecosystems is imperative for creating a healthier world for the coming generations and what better sector than healthcare to recognize the criticality of this need. HCG is happy to steer this landmark solar-powered sustainability initiative across our network which will undoubtedly make a lasting contribution to our healthcare sustainability goals and objectives."

The implementation partner for this project, CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions Private Limited, will be supporting on operations, maintenance, and EPC services. In addition to offering state-of-the-art medical technologies for cancer treatment, HCG has always been dedicated to preserving energy and going the environment-friendly way by driving efforts towards reducing carbon footprint and has made this decision to install solar power plant.