Son kills father to protect mother from torture

Raichur, ; A son allegedly murdered his father in Devarabhoopur of Lingasugur taluk, Raichur district, to protect mother from torture of father. According to police the victim, Bandi Thimmanna (55), met a fatal end when his son, Shilavant, smashed his head with stone.

Police told the deceased Thimmanna an alcoholic and consuming alcohol and ganja daily and abusing , assaulting his wife. The accused angry with father and even warned him not to torture her. But deceased did not listen and continues harassment. T mother.

In a bid to shield his mother from the constant torment inflicted by his father, Shilavant resorted to this drastic measure, ultimately leading to the fatal incident. After committing the act, Shilavant contacted the police to report the crime. Notably, the situation took a chilling turn as, initially, the son attempted to conceal the crime. Following the murder, he moved the body from outside the house into the residence in an apparent effort to eliminate witnesses and obscure the crime scene. However, the extent of the bloodshed could not be concealed,

Accused Shilavant has expressed his anguish over his father's abusive behavior and its impact on his mother and the entire family. He cited the constant drunkenness and harassment as the driving force behind his grievous action. The Lingasugur police responded to the incident, visiting the location and conducting a thorough investigation into the tragic matricide.

Police registered a case and investigating