South Western Railway achieves record freight revenue in October

Mysuru: South Western Railway, Mysuru Division, has achieved record freight loading in the month of October. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager and PRO Manjunath Kanamadi told reporters that the loading was 0.805 million tonnes in October, with a freight revenue of Rs 72.52 crore, representing the highest ever monthly performance.



A total of 66 rakes containing petroleum products were loaded, marking the best loading of any commodity in the division in a month. The tonnage recorded growth of 14.18%, and the revenue saw a surge of 44.3%, as compared to the figures for the corresponding month in the last fiscal year. The cumulative freight earnings in the current year stood at Rs 381.40 crore.

He said in the parcel segment, the division earned revenue of Rs 1.38 crore in the month. Incidentally, this is the highest ever monthly revenue. In terms of the policy formulated by the government for transportation of the perishables by Kisan Rail, which protects the growers from making distress sales and reduces post-harvest losses by offering a whopping 50% subsidy helped in the transportation of three General Second Class rakes of onion from Chitradurga to West Bengal.

He said on the passenger front, steady growth was witnessed at all the important stations across the division leading to revenue of Rs 22.34 crore from transporting 1.54 million passengers in the last month. The total revenue in the 'reserved' segment stood at Rs 18.70 crore, the highest ever recorded in a month. The passenger revenue of the division in the first seven months of the current fiscal is Rs.87.73 crore. With a sustained campaign to eradicate ticket-less travel, the division booked a total of 14,938 cases in October for all forms of illegal travel realizing Rs.71 lakhs as a penalty, the highest recorded in a month,