Southern Command Organises Veterans Outreach in Madikeri, Resolves 376 Grievances

Madikeri: The Indian Army, under the aegis of Headquarters Southern Command, conducted a Veterans Outreach programme in Madikeri, Kodagu, on 24 March 2025. The event witnessed the participation of over 500 veterans, Veer Naris, and their families from Madikeri and Virajpet.

The outreach was graced by the presence of Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, PVSM, AVSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Southern Command, along with Lieutenant General Karanbir Singh Brar, PVSM, AVSM, GOC, Dakshin Bharat Area, and Major General VT Mathew, AVSM, YSM, GOC, Karnataka, and Kerala Sub Area.

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth addressed the gathering and expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the veterans and Veer Naris for their invaluable service and sacrifices for the nation. He reiterated the unwavering commitment of the Indian Army to the welfare of its veterans and their families.

A total of 565 Veterans and Veer Naris attended the outreach. Officials from seven Record Offices under Southern Command and the Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (PCDA), Bengaluru, resolved 376 grievances related to SPARSH and pensionary entitlements on the spot. Additionally, the Medical and Dental Teams provided medical assistance to 72 patients, while a cancer screening camp was conducted, screening 19 individuals.

Representatives from the Zonal Recruitment Office (ZRO), Bengaluru, the Zilla Sainik Welfare and Resettlement Office, Madikeri, and the Army Welfare Placement Organisation (AWPO) briefed the veterans about various welfare schemes, re-employment opportunities, and the recruitment process.