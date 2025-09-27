Special Dasara trains announced



To facilitate festive travel during Dasara, South Western Railway has announced special trains between Yeshvantpur Junction (Bengaluru) and Mangaluru Junction via Kunigal, and between Hubballi and Kollam for Sabarimala pilgrims.

Train No. 06257 Yeshvantpur– Mangaluru Junction Special Express will depart Yeshvantpur at 11:55 pm. on September 30 and arrive in Mangaluru at 11:15 am. the next day. The return service, Train No. 06258, will leave Mangaluru at 2:35 pm. on October 1 and reach Yeshvantpur at 11:30 pm. Stoppages include Bantwal, Kabaka Puttur, Subrahmanya Road, Sakleshpur, Hassan, Channarayapatna and Kunigal.

The train will run with 22 coaches, including sleeper, general, and AC compartments. Booking for Train No. 06257 has already begun, with bookings for the return service opening shortly.

In addition, the Centre has approved a 22-coach special train between Hubballi and Kollam, commencing 28 September, to assist Ayyappa devotees travelling to Sabarimala.

The service, facilitated by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, will run via Haveri, Davanagere, Tumakuru, Bengaluru, Salem, Coimbatore, Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Kottayam, among other stations.