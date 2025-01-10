State cabinet meeting in MM Hills on February 15

Chamarajanagara: Knownfor its stagnation in development, Chamarajnagar district will host a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on February 15 at the scenic Male Mahadeshwara Hill.

The meeting will focus on critical issues faced by the regions of Chamarajnagar, Mandya, Mysuru, Hassan, and Kodagu. This information was shared by K. Venkatesh, the Minister for Animal Husbandry and district in-charge for Chamarajnagar.

The authorities have already been instructed to prepare proposals addressing the essential infrastructure needs of the district. Plans for exhaustive drainage systems in urban and rural areas, as well as strategies to promote eco-tourism, will be presented for government consideration. The Minister expressed optimism that residents of both rural and urban regions would see improvements in basic amenities.

Previously, during the tenure of former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna, a mini-cabinet meeting was held in Chamarajnagar. At that time, he convened a meeting at Biligirirangan Betta in the Yelandur taluk, engaging ministers from the Forest, Public Works, and Social Welfare departments to discuss infrastructure development.

Breaking the myth that visiting Chamarajnagar could result in a loss of power, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is now set to conduct the cabinet meeting. The citizens of the district are hopeful that the meeting will lead to special packages and projects aimed at improving the conditions of this historically underdeveloped area.