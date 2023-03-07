State government protecting corrupt MLA, accuses ex-CM

Mysuru: Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the state government knows where BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa is. He is wandering at home and stated that the government is protecting them without arresting them. Speaking to the media persons here on Monday he said that they are diverting people to other places in the name of look out notice.

He questioned why the accused MLA was not arrested when he came to tender resignation to Karnataka soaps and detergents limited (KSDL) presidents post? He said theChief Minister was asking for evidence of corruption. Now their own MLA was accused in amassing crores of rupees cash which seized by state Lokayukta. Now what action government has taken despite the evidence been found, but Bommai is defending himself that he is not embarrassed by this case.

He said the persons came to bribe BJP MLAs son since his father is president of KSDL . Thus, the MLA was the first accused in this case and attacked the BJP government that he should be arrested.

He said that I have not closed the Lokayukta, if I had closed the Lokayukta, I would have resigned today. We formed ACB to fight corruption. We have not taken away any power from Lokayukta. There was a Lokayukta even during our government. Knowing all the truth, he criticised Chief Minister Bommai for telling lies in front of the people.

'BJP had said in its manifesto that we will abolish ACB if our government comes. But when the BJP government came, it was not the BJP that cancelled the ACB, it was the court that cancelled it.

BJP is addicted to telling lies like this..Therefore BJP is going around telling lies, he said. that he would inspect the Bengaluru-Mysuru ten lane highway on March 9' the ex-CM said. 'Credit for this road should go to our government. Neither Pratap Simha nor the BJP government has any role in the construction of this highway. The road was approved during the time of Mahadevappa, who was PWD minister in the Congress government, and Oscar Fernandes, who was a former minister at the Centre. Pratap Simha is claiming that this is his achievement. Siddaramaiah said that this is our government's contribution' Siddaramaiah added.