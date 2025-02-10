Live
State-Level Symposium on Medical Laboratory Technology Held at Alva’s
Moodbidri: Emphasising the importance of clinical laboratory results in medical decision-making, Dr. Sadanand Naik, a cardiologist from Alva’s Health Centre, stressed the need for enhanced knowledge in the field of medical laboratory technology. He was speaking at the inauguration of a state-level symposium on advancements in medical laboratory technology, organised by the Medical Laboratory Technology department of Alva’s Allied Health Science College, at Kuvempu Auditorium.
Dr. Naik highlighted that medical services must remain ethical and affordable for the public. He urged students to delve deeper into advancements in technology and contribute to making medical decisions more reliable.
Guest speaker Dr. Aravind, a professor at A.J. Medical College and Blood Bank Officer, elaborated on measures required to maintain quality standards in blood banks, with a focus on transfusion medicine. Dr. Shivashankar A.R., Head of the Biochemistry Department at Father Muller Medical College, shared insights on maintaining quality in diagnostic laboratories. Dr. Nandith B., Regional Manager of Reva Labs, discussed recent advancements in molecular diagnostic methods for identifying infectious diseases.
In the poster presentation competition, Shraddha secured first place, while Hibha took second place in the undergraduate category. In the postgraduate category, Shivani and Vardhaman jointly won the first prize. Over 250 students from various colleges across the state participated in the event.