State notifies new law to curb illegal mining, recover assets

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has notified a new law aimed at strengthening action against illegal mining and recovering assets accumulated through unlawful means.

The Karnataka Appointment of Recovery Commissioner for Seizure and Attachment of Property of Illegal Mining and Proceeds of Crime Act, 2025 was published in the state gazette after receiving Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s assent on September 9.

The legislation provides for the appointment of a recovery commissioner, a senior officer not below the rank of additional chief secretary, to oversee attachment and forfeiture proceedings across the state.

Under the Act, the recovery commissioner will have the power to seize movable and immovable assets derived from illegal mining, supervise subordinate officers, and exercise authority equivalent to a civil court.

Provisions for provisional attachment of property, confirmation of forfeiture by the government, appointment of administrators for seized assets, and appellate mechanisms are included in the law.

Pending cases related to seizure and attachment will also be transferred to the recovery commissioner. The bill was passed by both houses in the recently concluded legislative session.