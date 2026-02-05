State reports 44 KFD cases this year

Karnataka has recorded 44 confirmed cases of Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), also called monkey fever, from January 1 to February 3. Of these, 34 individuals have fully recovered and been discharged from hospitals. One person has died due to the infection, and nine patients are still receiving care.

Shivamogga district remains the primary hotspot. Thirthahalli taluk alone reported 10 cases, while Sagar taluk had one. The village of Billodi and nearby areas contributed 22 infections, making up the largest cluster.

Chikkamagaluru district has reported nine cases and one additional case emerged in Uttara Kannada district. Of the nine people hospitalised, four are in government facilities and five in private hospitals. One patient is in intensive care and under continuous observation.

Health officials are maintaining close surveillance in the affected zones. Preventive actions include measures to control tick populations, community education on avoiding unprotected entry into forests or tick-prone areas, and immediate medical consultation for anyone experiencing symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, body pain, or signs of bleeding.

KFD, transmitted primarily through tick bites or contact with infected monkeys, is endemic to parts of the Western Ghats. Authorities continue to stress the importance of personal protection such as wearing full-sleeve clothing, using insect repellents, and checking for ticks after outdoor activities, to reduce further spread.