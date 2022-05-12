State sees huge rise in EV registrations; Bengaluru accounts for 53,935 vehicles

Bengaluru: With the petrol and diesel prices skyrocketing, the number of electric vehicles on the Bengaluru city roads continues to increase. Not only bikes, cars but also the number of goods e-vehicles is growing.

As a result, there are a large number of electric three-wheelers in the city. Electric car, bike, bus, tractors and goods carrier commercial automobiles have a good market. Though E-trucks are also being manufactured they are yet to hit the roads.

Maintenance cost of e-vehicles is much cheaper compared to fuel-driven vehicles. Thus, the use of three-wheelers in goods transport is increasing. Diesel-powered goods carriers give a mileage of 10-5 km per litre. It would cost a minimum of Rs 100 for 10 km in the traffic. Apart from that there would be heavy maintenance cost. As far as electric vehicles are concerned, it costs just Rs 20 for 10 km. More, maintenance cost is zero. Therefore, electric three-wheelers play an important role in light weight parcel and courier service.

Freight vehicles can travel 70 to 100 km if charged for 4 hours would cost Rs 200 as against Rs 950 to fuel a diesel vehicle for the same distance. However, the cost of EV battery is pretty expensive. There is also a complain about its durability," said a cargo e-auto owner, Ram Kishore.

53,935 E-vehicles registered



According to statistics provided by the Department of Transportation, the State has the highest number of registered electric vehicles at 85,828 till 5 April. Out of these, there are 53,935 vehicles in the city alone. There are 42,007 two-wheelers, 8,360 cars and 3,568 three-wheelers registered in the city's 10 RTO offices.



The subsidy offered by the government to consumers of electric vehicles in the State is very less. The government of Gujarat, New Delhi, West Bengal and Maharashtra give more subsidy. Currently, consumers are getting subsidies from the central government. Only exemption from payment of road tax and registration fee are given in the state.

Inadequate charging system



Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has installed 136 charging units at 74 locations in the city to promote the use of electric vehicles. The number of customers charging vehicles in these units is also on the rise. About 10,000 vehicles are using charging facility every month, generating Rs 3 lakh revenue.



Bescom is planning to set up charging stations in 300 new locations in the city. It also intends to facilitate charging on national highways. There is also the possibility of charging e-vehicles similar to mobile charging. Private companies do not need Bescom's permission to set up charging stations. They are given free access.

If the charging system improves, more people will switch over to electric vehicles. Some companies are ready to release e-vehicles into the market only if there is a proper charging system.