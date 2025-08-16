Live
- Women's DPL: Title holders North Delhi Strikers take on South Delhi Superstarz in opening clash on Sunday
- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to visit India on Monday
- Death toll from flash floods rises to 307 in northwest Pak
- Heavy rain likely in parts of Rajasthan in coming days
- Kerala CM Vijayan criticises PM Modi for 'glorifying RSS' in I-Day speech
- Will meet Trump on Aug 18: Ukraine Prez Zelensky reaffirms will to work to achieve peace
- Seven-day state mourning in Nagaland over Governor La Ganesan's death
- Third day of rescue operation in J&K’s Kishtwar; 60 dead, over 100 injured
- SBI raises home loan rates by 25 basis points for new borrowers
- CM Revanth puts administration on high alert as IMD predicts heavy rains
State-specific education policy soon: CM
Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said steps are being taken by the state government to frame a comprehensive “Karnataka-specific”...
Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said steps are being taken by the state government to frame a comprehensive “Karnataka-specific” education policy which will lead to holistic development of the youth. A commission constituted for this purpose has recommended a two-language policy in school education and that Kannada or the mother tongue be the medium of instruction up to Class 5.
In his address during the 79th Independence Day celebrations here, the chief minister also said the government was upgrading first-grade colleges and polytechnics in the state, and establishing 13 new technical education institutions. “Recently, the State Education Policy Commission, chaired by Prof Sukhadeo Thorat, submitted its report.
For the first time, steps are being taken to frame a comprehensive, Karnataka-specific education policy which will lead to holistic development of our youth,” Siddaramaiah said. The Commission had submitted its report to Siddaramaiah on August 8. It was constituted in October 2023 following the Congress’ poll promise to replace the National Education Policy (NEP) of the BJP-led Centre. This year, the government is setting up 500 Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) at a cost of Rs 2,500 crore, Siddaramaiah said.