State-specific education policy soon: CM

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said steps are being taken by the state government to frame a comprehensive “Karnataka-specific” education policy which will lead to holistic development of the youth. A commission constituted for this purpose has recommended a two-language policy in school education and that Kannada or the mother tongue be the medium of instruction up to Class 5.

In his address during the 79th Independence Day celebrations here, the chief minister also said the government was upgrading first-grade colleges and polytechnics in the state, and establishing 13 new technical education institutions. “Recently, the State Education Policy Commission, chaired by Prof Sukhadeo Thorat, submitted its report.

For the first time, steps are being taken to frame a comprehensive, Karnataka-specific education policy which will lead to holistic development of our youth,” Siddaramaiah said. The Commission had submitted its report to Siddaramaiah on August 8. It was constituted in October 2023 following the Congress’ poll promise to replace the National Education Policy (NEP) of the BJP-led Centre. This year, the government is setting up 500 Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) at a cost of Rs 2,500 crore, Siddaramaiah said.