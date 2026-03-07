State to ban social media use for children below 16

The Karnataka government has taken a significant step by announcing a ban on the use of social media for children below the age of 16. The decision comes amid growing concerns over health, psychological, and social issues caused by excessive mobile phone usage and digital addiction among minors.

The issue had been widely discussed in various meetings, highlighting the negative impact of social media misuse on children. Following these deliberations, Chief Minister and Finance Minister Siddaramaiah announced during the 2026–27 state budget that the government plans to restrict mobile phone and social media usage for children under 16 years of age.

Earlier, the state government had been examining the possibility of imposing such restrictions. IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge had informed the Assembly during a special session that the misuse of social media was causing serious harm to children. Several global examples were also cited during the discussion. Finland has already taken steps in this direction, the United Kingdom has been considering similar measures, and Australia announced a ban two months ago.

Taking inspiration from such models, the Karnataka government had already initiated awareness programmes such as “Digital Detoxification” and “Beyond Screens” to guide children towards responsible use of technology. The 2025–26 Economic Survey also recommended age-based restrictions on social media usage, former minister S. Suresh Kumar had pointed out during the debate.

With the announcement in the 2026–27 Karnataka Budget, the state government has now moved forward with the decision to ban social media usage for children below the age of 16 in an effort to safeguard their health, well-being, and future.