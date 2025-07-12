State to finalise Board, Corporation appointments on July 16

New Delhi: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Friday that the final decision on appointing members to remaining state boards and corporations will be taken on July 16 in Bengaluru. Congress national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala is scheduled to visit the state on July 16 evening for further discussions before finalising the names, the chief minister told reporters.

The first round of discussions with Surjewala was successful on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar was also present in the meeting.“Surjewala is coming to Bengaluru on July 16, then we are going to finalise the list,” Siddaramaiah said before leaving the national capital.

While most top posts in state boards and corporations have been filled, primarily by legislators, operational vacancies at various levels remain and are being addressed through ongoing recruitment drives.

The Karnataka government has appointed 42 MLAs and MLCs as heads of boards and corporations between June 1, 2023, and January 26, 2024. These appointees were granted cabinet rank and associated benefits.