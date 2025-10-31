State’s key demands presented at south India meet

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that Union Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal Khattar appreciated Karnataka’s innovative urban initiatives — including the Tunnel Road, flyover projects, and the plan to convert properties from ‘B Khata’ to ‘A Khata’ status.

Speaking to reporters after attending the South Indian States’ Urban Development Ministers’ Conference held at a private hotel in Bengaluru on Thursday, Shivakumar said, “The Union Minister expressed appreciation for our projects. We have also presented several key demands of the State before him. However, no financial commitments have been made yet.”

Highlighting the discussions at the meeting, he said, “Bengaluru holds a special place as a global city — a fact reiterated by the Union Minister quoting the Prime Minister’s vision. Earlier, several central schemes were dedicated to urban development, but many have now been discontinued. We have urged the Centre to reconsider and revive these initiatives.”

Shivakumar added that the State sought the release of pending funds under the 15th Finance Commission and requested additional support under the 16th Finance Commission for urban infrastructure.

Focus on urban reforms across all cities

“The discussions were not limited to Bengaluru alone,” he clarified. “We also spoke about urban reforms, local body governance, and the structure of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). Development issues of all city corporations and municipalities across the State were presented.”

Urban Development Ministers Byrathi Suresh and Rahim Khan briefed the meeting on the reforms needed in city planning and administration. “Compared to other states, Karnataka’s urbanization process is progressive and structured. We shared our models and best practices,” Shivakumar noted.

The meeting was organized in Karnataka at the State Government’s request and saw participation from five southern regions — Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry. Each state’s delegation, comprising ministers and senior officials, held individual consultations with the Union Minister.