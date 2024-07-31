Strict action against unauthorised flex installers under BBMP: Tushar Girinath

Bengaluru: Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath instructed all the Zonal Commissioners to take strict action against those installing flex/banners in BBMP jurisdiction. He was addressing a meeting held at the corporation’s head office regarding various issues under the purview of BBMP. Unauthorized flexes/banners are being installed in the corporation and should be controlled effectively. In this regard, BBMP Chief Tushar Girinath instructed the officials to take strict measures in the respective zones and take appropriate measures to prevent unauthorized advertisements from being installed anywhere.

Unauthorized flexes/banners are being cleared by the Corporation and an FIR is being filed after filing a complaint in the police station. However, installing flex in public places and roadsides is not the only control. Therefore, the corporation and the police department told the officials that they should conduct a joint operation to bring control over unauthorized advertisement.

Corporation officials should visit zone wise printing units from time to time and warn them not to install flexes/banners. He also said that as unofficial advertisements have been implemented, more and more awareness should be created among the citizens.

At night patrolling should be done by police vehicles

Unauthorized advertisements are often placed in the corporation area at night. In this regard, he instructed the officials to deploy one police vehicle in the respective zone and patrol the main roads to check and monitor installation of unauthorized flex/banners.

In order to close the road potholes quickly and within the time limit in the city, the mobile application “Raste Gundi Gamana” has been unveiled and the officials have been trained on it. The complaints recieved through software from citizens should be responded quickly. Besides, the officials were instructed to take measures to cover potholes on major roads of the city on a priority basis.

Take appropriate measures to control dengue

An average of 200 dengue cases are seen in the city. Instructions were given to deploy a sprayer and staff for spraying medicine in each ward, out of which necessary staff were instructed to be deployed. There are currently 30 active hot spots under the corporation, where neem oil and cream are being distributed in slums and underprivileged areas. In order to control dengue cases, frequent fogging and medicine spraying should be done in mosquito breeding areas. He also suggested that precautionary measures should be taken to control dengue in hot spot places.