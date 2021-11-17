Student on cycle expedition to create awareness on crimes against women 

Mysuru: A marathon runner from Bengaluru is on a bicycle expedition calling for stringent enforcement of law against rapists.

A BA second-year student at Government College, Banneraghatta in Bengaluru, Kiran V is meeting all deputy commissioners and submitting memoranda to tighten laws and create awareness on crimes against women.

Kiran who reached Mysuru on Monday, claimed to have travelled 3,500 km in 86 days creating awareness on crimes against women. "I was shocked to hear about the rape of a minor girl in 2020 and it motivated me to undertake this campaign," the youth said.

"Initially, the response to my campaign in first 10 districts I visited was cold. Later my campaign received a huge support on social media and the response is good now." As part of his campaign, Kiran has Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Ramnagar districts on his itinerary.