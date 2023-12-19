Live
Just In
Students stripped, beaten up by teacher as punishment in Karnataka; accused arrested
The Karnataka police arrested a physical education teacher attached to a private school under the POCSO Act on Tuesday for allegedly making the students strip and then beating them.
Bidar: The Karnataka police arrested a physical education teacher attached to a private school under the POCSO Act on Tuesday for allegedly making the students strip and then beating them.
The incident had taken place in the limits of the Humnabad police station in Bidar district. According to the police, the teacher engaged in this act as punishment for students causing disturbance in the classroom.
The accused teacher subjected the students in the 9th and 10th grades to this ordeal. The students reported that the teacher not only abused them but also threatened them with consequences if they disclosed the incident to anyone.
However, the parents noticed injury marks on their children's bodies and learned about the incident. Subsequently, the parents filed a complaint with the police, leading to the arrest of the teacher.