Subramanya Shashti festival celebrated 

Mysuru: The Subramanya Shashti festival was celebrated in many parts of south of the State on Thursday. Special poojas were offered in temples in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kodagu, Hassan, Vhamarajanaghara, Mandya , Ramanagara, Tumkuru, Kolar and other districts. In Kukke Subramanya in Dakshina Kannada district, Ramanathapura in Hassan witnessed crowed of devotees offering poojas. Many temples organised car festival to mark the occasion.



Subramanya Shashti ( Skanda Shahsti ) is one of the major festivals dedicated to Lord Subramanya (Karthikeya, Shanmukha, Skanda), the second son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvathi. There is a popular belief that one who worships Lord Subramanya on this day is freed from 'Sarpa Dosha'. According to the Hindu mythology, Lord Subramanya is the General of Gods army and is also known to be sharper of all gods. A person who gets the darshan of Lord Subramanya and performs rituals like 'daan' and 'snan' on the day of Subramanya Sashti will be freed from all his/her sins.