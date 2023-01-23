Suburban rail project revived; project to extent to Chikkabanavara

Bengaluru: Four years after the central government approved the visionary 'suburban' rail project to connect the capital's suburbs, the South Western Railway Department has signed an agreement to transfer land to the Karnataka Railway Infrastructure Development Company.

Under the second corridor, it will be from Baiyappanahalli Terminal to Chikkabanavara via Yeshavantpur. In December, the South Western Railway Department handed over 157 acres of land to the Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Company (K-RIDE) for the first phase of the work. According to the decision of the central and state government and the Ministry of Railways, each acre of land has been leased for a period of 35 years at just Rs 1.

Suburban rail project is being implemented at a cost of Rs 15,767 crore to provide cheaper service to the people of the city than the Namma Metro. This 148.17 km long railway network is being implemented under K-Ride in joint partnership with the State Government and Ministry of Railways. The land has been handed over to Mallige Corridor and the work will start soon. This work will also be completed by 2025.

A railway line will be constructed from Baiyappanahalli to Chikkabanavara via Yeshvantpur, Hebbala, Baiyappanahalli, Nagawara. It will be 25.01 km long. 14 stations and 6 elevated stations will be constructed on this route. This route is named as Jasmine Corridor.

Railway Department Inspection for Construction of 4th Corridor:

K-Ride has written to the South Western Railway Department seeking handover of land for the construction of the 4th Corridor, 46.24 km long from Heilalige to Rajanukunte. A proposal has been submitted for 193 acres of land required for construction of this route. A senior officer of the South Western Railway Department said that this is being investigated.

Jasmine Corridor: Baiyyappanahalli-Chikkabanavara

Baiyappanahalli, Kasthurinagar, Sevanagar, Banasawadi, Kaverinagar, Nagawara, Kanakanagar, Hebbala, Lottegollahalli, Yeshavantpura, Jalahalli, Shettyhalli, Madarahalli and Chikkabanavara. If this corridor is constructed, two lakh people will travel daily. Bommasandra, Singena Agrahara, Huskur, Ambedkar Nagar, Carmelaram, Bellandur Road, Marathhalli, Kaggasandrapura, Benniganahalli, Channasandra, Horamavu, Hennur, Thanisandra, RK Hegdenagar, Jakkuru, Yelahanka, Muddenahalli, Rajanukunte.

After three months of continuous meetings with the Railway Minister, officials and K-Ride, the land has now been handed over. MP PC Mohan said that the construction work of the second corridor will be completed by 2025 and it will be opened for passenger service. 157 acres of land has been transferred for construction of 2nd Corridor as per Railway Board rules as proposed through K-Raid letter. Additional Director (Administration), South Western Railway Department, Kusuma Hariprasad said that review is underway to hand over land for the construction of the fourth corridor. A green sgnal for a four-decade dream, In 1983, a proposal for the Suburban Link Rail Project. The Proposed in the budget of the central government in 2019. Approved by Railway Board on 21 October 2021 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched on June 21, 2022. Handover of 157 acres of land to K-Ride by the South Western Railway Department in December 2022. In 2023, 2nd Corridor work to start from January.

Total Stations-62, Elevated-22

1st Corridor 2nd Corridor 3rd Corridor 4th Corridor, Bangalore City-Devanahalli Baiyyappanahalli-Chikkabanwara Kengeri-Whitefield Heilalige-Rajanukunte

15 Stations, 8 Elevated Station 14 Stations, 6 Elevated 14 Stations, 4 Elevated 19 Stations, 4 Elevated.