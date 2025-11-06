Sugar cane price fixation: Bommai demands CM’s intervention

Former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to immediately intervene and ensure that sugarcane farmers receive ₹3,500 per tonne as demanded by them. He also suggested that sugar factories should pay Rs 3,300 per tonne, while the State Government must contribute Rs 200 per tonne to fulfill the farmers’ demand.

In a press release issued in this regard, Bommai stated that sugarcane growers in the state have been protesting for the seventh consecutive day, demanding a fair and reasonable price for their produce. A large-scale protest is underway. “I have already urged the Chief Minister to fix the sugarcane price at ₹3,500 per tonne. However, the CM seems indifferent towards the farmers and is preoccupied with political calculations to retain his post, leaving him with no time to address farmers’ problems”.

The MP noted that the problems faced by sugarcane farmers recur every year. After the Central Government fixes the FRP (Fair and Remunerative Price), sugar factories produce by-products like ethanol and electricity, which generate additional income. Therefore, it is possible for them to pay the price demanded by farmers. The State Government has the authority under law to fix the price of sugarcane and must issue an order determining the rate in line with the farmers’ demand.

The former CM explained that the government can resolve the issue in two ways. The State earns about Rs 27,000 crore through sugar and other by-products. From this, the Government should provide Rs 200 per tonne, while factory owners should pay Rs 3,300 per tonne. This way, farmers can receive a total of ₹3,500 per tonne.

Bommai added that sugar factories also generate electricity. In Maharashtra, the factory owners have entered into PPAs (Power Purchase Agreements) under which they get Rs 5.5 per unit. If similar agreements are made in Karnataka, instead of the current Rs 3 per unit, factories will earn Rs 5.5 per unit. This additional income can help them pay farmers a better rate. Hence, the State Government must exercise its powers, hold discussions with factory owners, and fix the rate at Rs 3,500 per tonne as per farmers’ fair demand. If this is delayed, it will have a severe impact on the state’s farmers, which would be extremely unfortunate. The Government must act fast, he noted.

Fight for farmers’ cause

Bommai said the BJP has always stood by farmers and fought for their cause. The fact that the State BJP President B.Y.Viyendra has already participated in the protest is proof of this commitment. Along with this, other related issues must also be discussed. Crushing of sugarcane must begin immediately. The CM should intervene in this matter at once. Since several Ministers in the Government have vested interests in the sugar business, the Chief Minister himself must take the lead and resolve the issue.