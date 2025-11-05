Sugarcane farmers’ protest intensifies in Belagavi

Belagavi: The ongoing agitation by sugarcane farmers entered its sixth day on Monday, with BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra joining the protest in solidarity. Addressing the farmers at Gurlapur village in Mudalagi taluk, Vijayendra declared that he would not leave the protest site until Chief Minister Siddaramaiah responded to the farmers’ demands.

“I give the Chief Minister time till 5 pm today to make a decision. If he fails, I will continue to protest here tomorrow as well. Even though tomorrow is my birthday, I will stay here with you all,” Vijayendra said amid cheers from the protesting farmers.

The BJP leader lashed out at the Congress government for its apathy toward farmers’ plight. “For the last six days, these farmers have been sitting on the road demanding a fair price for sugarcane. Yet, the government has remained silent. I am not here as an MLA, but as the son of a farmer and a protester — the son of B.S. Yediyurappa,” he said.

He clarified that he was not siding with sugar factory owners but standing for farmers’ justice. “Farmers in three districts are demanding fair compensation for their sugarcane crop. Self-respect has another name it is the farmer. No one can tolerate an attack on that self-respect,” Vijayendra thundered.

The protest, which began with a few dozen growers, has now drawn widespread attention, with political leaders from various regions extending support. Farmers have accused the state of failing to ensure proper rates for sugarcane procurement and demanded immediate intervention from the Chief Minister.

Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar responds

Reacting to the issue, Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar said both farmers and factory owners should be treated fairly. “We are farmers too. Just because we own factories doesn’t mean we don’t understand farmers’ struggles. No injustice will be allowed against farmers or mill owners,” she stated.

Hebbalkar revealed that two meetings had already been held on the issue, and further consultations between farmers and factory representatives are planned. “If discussions over prices are not handled carefully, things could escalate. We must ensure farmers get what they deserve,” she added.

When asked about BJP’s involvement in the protest, Hebbalkar remarked, “Let everyone join the farmers’ fight beyond politics. The BJP’s record in handling farmers’ protests at the national level is well-known. If Vijayendra truly cares about farmers, let him show it through action.”

Meanwhile, she also confirmed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to attend the Anganwadi Suvarna Mahotsava event in Bengaluru on November 19 or 20, depending on his schedule.

The sugarcane protest in Belagavi has now emerged as a major political flashpoint between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP, with both sides trading barbs even as farmers continue their indefinite agitation for fair prices.