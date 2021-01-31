Sulking Anand Singh says he will accept any portfolio

Senior BJP leader Anand Singh, angered by repeated shuffling of his portfolios by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has not taken charge of the ministry allotted to him.

He was divested of Forest Ministry and then made a Minister of Tourism and Environment. In the second reshuffle of the cabinet, he was divested of Tourism and Environment and was given charge of Infrastructure Development, Haj, and Wakf.

Singh said that down the line the cabinet should be reshuffled to allot ministerial positions to others and if a need arose he would relinquish his position.

Sources within the party say that he may resign. Speaking on the speculations being made about his resignation, Singh stated, "There have been various speculations about my resignation. I was a little upset about the change in portfolio but now I am not. I did have a talk with the CM."

Though on Tuesday Singh tried to meet the CM, but in vain. On Wednesday, he arrived at his office in Vikasa Soudha but left within five minutes.

He told reporters that he had handled the Forest Ministry very well and prove himself again as Wakf and Haj Department.

"I shall take up any portfolio assigned to me," he added